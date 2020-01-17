Life is Short January 17, 2020 Antarctica Journal Leave a comment “Life is way too short to be anything but happy” Share this: More from Antarctica JournalJohn Stuart Quote – Ask Yourself Whether You Are HappyAbraham Lincoln Quote – Make Up Their Minds To BePalladas Quote – Life’s a StageThe greatest hazard in life is to not risk anythingLangston Hughes Quote – Broken Winged BirdHawk Nelson Quote – Live Life Loud Share this:TwitterFacebook tagged with happy, life, quote Attitude Happiness Life Quotes
