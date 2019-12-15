Lillian Heilman Quote – Act With Confidence December 15, 2019 Antarctica Journal Leave a comment “It is best to act with confidence, no matter how little right you have to it.” – Lillian Heilman Share this: More from Antarctica JournalCartoon – Advice on ConfidenceMarie Curie Quote – Life Is Not Easy For Any Of UsEleanor Roosevelt Quote – I Can Take The Next Thing That Comes AlongHelen Keller Quote – OptimismSwami Sivananda Quote – Think Positively and MasterfullyFranklin D. Roosevelt Quote – Confidence Share this:TwitterFacebook tagged with confidence, Lillian Heilman, quote Attitude Quotes
