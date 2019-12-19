Lillian Hellman Quote – I Will Not Cut My Conscience

A suicidal man who was threatening to jump off London Bridge helped save the life of a complete stranger drowning in the waters below. When emergency services arrived at London Bridge, they noticed the second man struggling to keep his head above the freezing waters of the Thames. Police talked the would-be jumper down while volunteers rescued the drowning man—who couldn’t remember how he ended up in the water. “If it hadn’t been for the original incident,” said an official, “he would never have been spotted and would have drowned.”