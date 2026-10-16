Lillian Hellman Quote – I Will Not Cut My Conscience October 16, 2026 Antarctica Journal “I cannot and will not cut my conscience to fit this year’s fashions.” – Lillian Hellman Share this: Share on Facebook (Opens in new window) Facebook Share on X (Opens in new window) X Share on LinkedIn (Opens in new window) LinkedIn Share on Reddit (Opens in new window) Reddit Share on Tumblr (Opens in new window) Tumblr Share on Pinterest (Opens in new window) Pinterest Share on Threads (Opens in new window) Threads Share on WhatsApp (Opens in new window) WhatsApp Share on Bluesky (Opens in new window) Bluesky Email a link to a friend (Opens in new window) Email tagged with conscience, fashion, Lillian Hellman, quote Morality Quotes