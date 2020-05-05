Lily Tomlin quote – The best mind-altering drug is truth May 4, 2020 Antarctica Journal Leave a comment “The best mind-altering drug is truth.” – Lily Tomlin Share this: More from Antarctica JournalQuote – Truth and CharacterWinston Churchill Quote – Men Occasionally StumbleJohn F. Kennedy Quote – The Great Enemy Of TruthGeorge Berkeley Quote – Truth Is The Cry Of AllHoward Zinn Quote – Truth Has A Power Of Its OwnGloria Steinem Quote – The Truth Will Set You Free tagged with Lily Tomlin, quote, truth Quotes Truth