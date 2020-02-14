Linda Hogan Quote – Petitions For Peace

“Betty Williams, a 1977 Nobel Peace Prize laureate from Northern Ireland, once witnessed the bombing death of Irish children, and a little girl died in Williams’s arms. The girl’s legs had been severed in the explosion and thrown across the street from where the woman held the bleeding child. Williams went home in shock and despair. Later, the full impact of what she’d seen jolted her awake. She stepped outside, screaming out in the middle of the night. She knocked on doors that might easily have opened with weapons pointed at her face and cried, “What kind of people have we become that we would allow children to be killed on our streets?” Within four hours the city was awake and there were sixteen thousand names on petitions for peace.”

– Linda Hogan

Share this:













