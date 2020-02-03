Lorne Michaels Quote – Talent and Character February 3, 2020 Antarctica Journal Leave a comment “Sadly, talent and character do not often reside in the same person.” – Lorne Michaels Share this: More from Antarctica JournalCartoon – Reasons To Buy A GunPope Francis Quote – Increase Your TalentsJohnny Carson Quote – Are You ReadyAbigail Van Buren Quote – Best Index To A Person’s CharacterQuote – Truth and CharacterPlutarch Quote – Character is simply habit long continued Share this:TwitterFacebook tagged with Lorne Michaels, quote, talent Character Quotes
