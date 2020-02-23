Louis-Ferdinand Céline Quote – All Great Innovation Is Built On Rejection February 23, 2020 Antarctica Journal Leave a comment “All great innovation is built on rejection.” – Louis-Ferdinand Céline Share this: More from Antarctica JournalCartoon – Early Experiments In TransportationQuote – Music and ArtKenneth Rexroth Quote – The Creative ActDorothy Parker Quote – There Is No Cure For CuriosityE.F. Schumacher Quote – It Takes A Touch Of GeniusLaurens van der Post Quote – Bach Share this:TwitterFacebook tagged with innovation, Louis-Ferdinand Céline, quote Creativity Quotes
