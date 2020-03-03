Love is a springtime plant…. March 2, 2020 Antarctica Journal Leave a comment “Love is a springtime plant that perfumes everything with it’s hope, even the ruins to which it clings. – Gustav Flaubert Share this: More from Antarctica JournalMaya Angelou Quote – Love Recognizes No BarriersGilbert K. Chesterton QuoteLeo Buscaglia Quote – To Risk NothingChina Galland quote – To choose to be in loveJorge Luis Borges Quote – A Fallible GodEberhard Arnold Quote – There Is Nothing Greater Than Love Share this:TwitterFacebook tagged with flaubert, love, quote Love
You must log in to post a comment.