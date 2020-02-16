Love is friendship on fire February 15, 2020 Antarctica Journal Leave a comment “Love is friendship on fire.” Share this: More from Antarctica JournalAnn Landers Quote – Love Is Friendship That Has Caught FireMartin Luther King, Jr. Quote on LoveC.S. Lewis Quote – Friendship Is BornMary McLeod Bethune Quote – Diamond In The RoughJoan Crawford Quote – Love Is A FireAddison Road – Fight Another Day Share this:TwitterFacebook tagged with fire, friendship, love, quote Friendship Love Quotes
