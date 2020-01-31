Madea Quote – Answer To January 31, 2020 Antarctica Journal Leave a comment “It’s not what people call you, it’s what you answer to.” – Madea Share this: More from Antarctica JournalCartoon – Who’s Judging Who?Cartoon – Shopping with old peopleGeorge Burns Quote – Too BadMalcolm X Quote – A Dead PeopleMother Teresa Quote – They Are All Hungry For LoveOrson Welles Quote – I Prefer People Share this:TwitterFacebook tagged with madea, people, quote Quotes Self-Esteem
