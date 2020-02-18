Madge Micheels-Cyrus Quote – Violence Never Works February 18, 2020 Antarctica Journal Leave a comment “Nonviolence doesn’t always work — but violence never does.” – Madge Micheels-Cyrus Share this: More from Antarctica JournalMartin Luther King Jr. Quote – The Ultimate Weakness Of ViolenceMartin Luther King Jr. Quote – Violence Multiplies ViolenceArundhati Roy Quote – Becoming Our OppressorsGandhi Quote – NonviolenceCost of Gun ViolenceThe non-subject of gun violence Share this:TwitterFacebook tagged with Madge Micheels-Cyrus, quote, violence Quotes Violence
