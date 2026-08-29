Mahatma Gandhi Quote – Human Need August 29, 2026 Antarctica Journal There is enough in the world for human need, but not human greed.” – Mahatma Gandhi Share this: Share on Facebook (Opens in new window) Facebook Share on X (Opens in new window) X Share on LinkedIn (Opens in new window) LinkedIn Share on Reddit (Opens in new window) Reddit Share on Tumblr (Opens in new window) Tumblr Share on Pinterest (Opens in new window) Pinterest Share on Threads (Opens in new window) Threads Share on WhatsApp (Opens in new window) WhatsApp Share on Bluesky (Opens in new window) Bluesky Email a link to a friend (Opens in new window) Email tagged with greed, Mahatma Gandhi, quote Quotes Society