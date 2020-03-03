Mahatma Gandhi Quote – Human Need March 3, 2020 Antarctica Journal Leave a comment There is enough in the world for human need, but not human greed.” – Mahatma Gandhi Share this: More from Antarctica JournalMahatma Gandhi Quote – Humanity Is An OceanMahatma Gandhi Quote – What We Are Capable Of DoingMahatma Gandhi Quote – Power is of two kindsMahatma Gandhi Quote – What Difference Does It MakeMahatma Gandhi Quote – Man Becomes What He Believes Himself To BeMahatma Gandhi Quote – Forgiveness Share this:TwitterFacebook tagged with greed, Mahatma Gandhi, quote Quotes Society
You must log in to post a comment.