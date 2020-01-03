Make A New Ending January 3, 2020 Antarctica Journal Leave a comment “Nobody can go back and start a new beginning, but anyone can start today and make a new ending.” Share this: More from Antarctica JournalCartoon – Where the traffic beginsMartin Luther King Jr. Quote – ChangeRobertson Davies Quote – Satisfactory FutureW. Somerset Maugham Quote – Continue To Love A Changed PersonKalle Lasn Quote – Unencumbered By HistoryMargaret Mead Quote – Change The World Share this:TwitterFacebook tagged with change, future, quote Change Quotes
You must log in to post a comment.