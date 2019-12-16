Makoto Nagano Quote – Something Gained by Dreaming December 16, 2019 Antarctica Journal Leave a comment “Even if a dream does not come true, something is always gained by dreaming.” – Makoto Nagano Share this: More from Antarctica JournalF.H. Hedge Quote – Dreaming Is An Act Of Pure ImaginationJoan Didion Quote – Was It Only By DreamingLife: Dreaming – BelievingHarriet Tubman Quote – Reach For The StarsMartin Luther King Jr. Quote – I Still Have A DreamRobert Kiyosaki Quote – The Size Of Your Success Share this:TwitterFacebook tagged with dream, dreaming, makoto nagano, quote Hope Quotes
