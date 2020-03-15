Malcolm Forbes Quote – Victory is Sweetest March 15, 2020 Antarctica Journal Leave a comment “Victory is sweetest when you’ve known defeat.” – Malcolm Forbes Share this: More from Antarctica JournalMalcolm Forbes Quote – Pleasure Is More In ContemplationQuote – Beliefs, Struggle, and VictoryJeanette Winterson Quote – After Every VictoryCartoon – Victory & DefeatTeddy Roosevelt Quote – Dare Mighty ThingsCartoon – David & Goliath Share this:TwitterFacebook tagged with Malcolm Forbes, quote, victory Quotes Values
