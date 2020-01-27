Marcel Proust Quote – Discovery January 27, 2020 Antarctica Journal Leave a comment “The voyage of discovery is not in seeking new landscapes but in having new eyes.” – Marcel Proust Share this: More from Antarctica JournalMarcel Proust Quote – True Voyage of DiscoveryMarcel Proust Quote – Make Lasting ResolutionsMarcel Proust Quote – Let Us Be GratefulAncient Tools Found in North AfricaMichel Leiris Quote – Dream Is Not A RevelationTony Robbins quote on self-empowerment Share this:TwitterFacebook tagged with discovery, Marcel Proust, quote Growth Quotes
You must log in to post a comment.