Marcel Proust Quote – Make Lasting Resolutions February 10, 2020 Antarctica Journal Leave a comment “It is always in a passing state of mind that we make lasting resolutions.” – Marcel Proust Share this: More from Antarctica JournalMarcel Proust Quote – Let Us Be GratefulMarcel Proust Quote – True Voyage of DiscoveryMarcel Proust Quote – DiscoveryCartoon – New Years ResolutionsCartoon – ParentsCartoon – Reasons To Buy A Gun Share this:TwitterFacebook tagged with Marcel Proust, quote, resolutions Attitude Quotes
You must log in to post a comment.