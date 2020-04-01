Margaret Atwood quote – If you refuse to own yourself April 1, 2020 Antarctica Journal Leave a comment “You refuse to own yourself, you permit others to do it for you.” – Margaret Atwood Share this: More from Antarctica JournalMargaret Atwood Quote – WisdomMargaret Atwood Quote – Stupidity Is The Same As EvilMargaret Atwood Quote – Pain Marks YouBarbara Kingsolver quote – figure out what you have to sayTom Masson quote – be yourselfPeace Pilgrim quote – It’s as though we have two selves Share this:TwitterFacebook tagged with Margaret Atwood, quote, self Quotes Self Awareness
You must log in to post a comment.