Margaret Gatty Quote – Too Short For Love December 15, 2019 Antarctica Journal Leave a comment “The days are too short even for love; how can there ever be time for quarreling?” – Margaret Gatty Share this: More from Antarctica JournalAnn Landers Quote – Love Is Friendship That Has Caught FireMahatma Gandhi Quote – Power is of two kindsGandhi Quote – The Way of Truth and LovePope Francis Quote – Live Love Every Day3 Rules To Live ByLive, Laugh, Love Share this:TwitterFacebook tagged with Margaret Gatty, quarrel, quote Love Quotes
You must log in to post a comment.