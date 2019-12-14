Mark Twain Quote – A Young Pessimist December 14, 2019 Antarctica Journal Leave a comment “There is no sadder sight than a young pessimist.” – Mark Twain Share this: More from Antarctica JournalMark Twain Quote – Always Do It RightMark Twain Quote – It Is Time To Pause And ReflectMark Twain Quote – Censorship IsMark Twain Quote – Past and FutureMark Twain quote – Man is kind enoughMark Twain Quote – Buy Land Share this:TwitterFacebook tagged with Mark Twain, pessimism, quote Attitude Quotes
