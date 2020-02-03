Mark Twain Quote – Censorship Is February 3, 2020 Antarctica Journal Leave a comment “Censorship is telling a man he can’t have a steak just because a baby can’t chew it.” – Mark Twain Share this: More from Antarctica JournalMark Twain Quote- Man Will Do Many ThingsMark Twain Quote – Past and FutureMark Twain Quote – A Young PessimistMark Twain Quote – Always Do It RightMark Twain quote – Man is kind enoughMark Twain Quote – Buy Land Share this:TwitterFacebook tagged with censorship, Mark Twain, quote Communication Quotes
You must log in to post a comment.