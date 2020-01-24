Mark Twain Quote – Past and Future January 23, 2020 Antarctica Journal Leave a comment “For the majority of us, the past is a regret, the future an experiment.” – Mark Twain Share this: More from Antarctica JournalMark Twain Quote – The Day You Find Out WhyMark Twain Quote – Twenty Years From NowMark Twain Quote – It Is Time To Pause And ReflectMark Twain Quote – Censorship IsMark Twain Quote – A Young PessimistMark Twain Quote – Always Do It Right Share this:TwitterFacebook tagged with life, Mark Twain, quote Life Quotes
You must log in to post a comment.