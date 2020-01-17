Mark Twain Quote – We Are All Stupid January 17, 2020 Antarctica Journal Leave a comment “We are all stupid, just on different subjects.” – Mark Twain Share this: More from Antarctica JournalMargaret Atwood Quote – Stupidity Is The Same As EvilGeorge Bernard Shaw Quote – It Is His DutyMark Twain quote – Man is kind enoughMark Twain Quote – Buy LandMark Twain Quote – Censorship IsMark Twain Quote – Courage Share this:TwitterFacebook tagged with Mark Twain, quote, stupidity Intelligence Quotes
You must log in to post a comment.