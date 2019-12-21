Marshall McLuhan Quote – There Are No Passengers On Spaceship Earth December 21, 2019 Antarctica Journal Leave a comment “There are no passengers on Spaceship Earth. We are all crew.” – Marshall McLuhan Share this: More from Antarctica JournalMarshall McLuhan Quote – The Price of Eternal VigilanceChief Seattle Quote – We Do Not Inherit The EarthEarthquakes- What Are They?The Coldest Place on EarthCartoon – How Life On Earth Really Got Its StartCartoon – Heaven on Earth Share this:TwitterFacebook tagged with earth, Marshall McLuhan, quote Life Quotes
