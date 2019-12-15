Martha Graham Quote – The Only Sin Is Mediocrity December 14, 2019 Antarctica Journal Leave a comment “The only sin is mediocrity.” – Martha Graham Share this: More from Antarctica JournalQuote – Music and ArtE.F. Schumacher Quote – It Takes A Touch Of GeniusKenneth Rexroth Quote – The Creative ActAnne Lamott Quote – GivingDorothy Parker Quote – There Is No Cure For CuriosityJessica C. Bakule Quote – Three Types of People Share this:TwitterFacebook tagged with Martha Graham, mediocre, quote Creativity Quotes
