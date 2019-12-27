Martin Luther King, Jr. Quote – Enemy Into A Friend December 27, 2019 Antarctica Journal Leave a comment “Love is the only force capable of transforming an enemy into friend.” – Martin Luther King, Jr. Share this: More from Antarctica JournalMartin Luther King, Jr. Quote on LoveMartin Luther King, Jr. Quote – Light and LoveMartin Luther King, Jr. Quote – The Capacity To ForgiveMartin Luther King Jr. Quote – ChangeBarbara de Angelis Quote – Love Is A Formidable ForceChina Galland quote – To choose to be in love Share this:TwitterFacebook tagged with love, Martin Luther King, quote Love Quotes
You must log in to post a comment.