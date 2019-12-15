Martin Luther King Jr. Quote – Faith is December 15, 2019 Antarctica Journal Leave a comment “Faith is taking the first step even when you don’t see the whole staircase.” – Martin Luther King Jr. Share this: More from Antarctica JournalMartin Luther King Jr. Quote – People Fail To Get AlongMartin Luther King Jr. Quote – Anybody Can ServeMartin Luther King Jr. quote – Not the creators of tensionMartin Luther King Jr. quote – forgiveness is not an occasional actMartin Luther King Jr. Quote – The Ultimate Weakness Of ViolenceMartin Luther King Jr. Quote – If A Man Is Called A Street Sweeper Share this:TwitterFacebook tagged with faith, Martin Luther King Jr., quote Faith Quotes
