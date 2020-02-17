Martin Luther King, Jr. Quote on Love February 16, 2020 Antarctica Journal Leave a comment “Love is the only force capable of transforming an enemy into friend.” – Martin Luther King, Jr. Share this: More from Antarctica JournalMartin Luther King, Jr. Quote – The Capacity To ForgiveMartin Luther King, Jr. Quote – Enemy Into A FriendMartin Luther King Jr. Quote – ChangeMartin Luther King, Jr. Quote – Light and LoveAnn Landers Quote – Love Is Friendship That Has Caught FireLove is friendship on fire Share this:TwitterFacebook tagged with friendship, jr, love, Martin Luther King, mlk Friendship Love Quotes
