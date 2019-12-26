Mary McLeod Bethune Quote – Diamond In The Rough December 26, 2019 Antarctica Journal Leave a comment “Invest in the human soul. Who knows, it might be a diamond in the rough.” – Mary McLeod Bethune Share this: More from Antarctica JournalAnn Landers Quote – Love Is Friendship That Has Caught FireC.S. Lewis Quote – Friendship Is BornLove is friendship on fireMartin Luther King, Jr. Quote on LoveRobert H. Schuller Quote – The Storm Will PassSean Stephenson Quote – Doubt and Faith Share this:TwitterFacebook tagged with faith, friendship, Mary McLeod Bethune, quote Faith Friendship Quotes
