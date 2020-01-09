Mavis Gallant quote – now that he was rich January 9, 2020 Antarctica Journal Leave a comment “Now that he was rich he was not thought ignorant anymore, but simply eccentric.” – Mavis Gallant Share this: More from Antarctica JournalRich AmericaBeing rich can cause bad behaviorA NATIONAL TRENDThe World’s Richest IndividualsEight Men Who Are Doing Quite WellCartoon – Beverly Hills carvel Share this:TwitterFacebook tagged with Mavis Gallant, quote, rich Change Quotes
You must log in to post a comment.