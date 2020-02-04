Maya Angelou Quote – Believe Them The First Time February 4, 2020 Antarctica Journal Leave a comment “When people show you — or tell you—who they are, believe them the first time.” – Maya Angelou Share this: More from Antarctica JournalCartoon – Shopping with old peopleMaya Angelou Quote – How You Made Them FeelMaya Angelou Quote – Most People AgeMaya Angelou Quote – How You Made Them FeelMaya Plisetskaya Quote – Your character is your fateMartin Luther King Jr. Quote – The Ultimate Measure Of A Man Share this:TwitterFacebook tagged with character, maya angelou, quote Character Quotes
