Maya Angelou Quote – Most People Age February 19, 2020 Antarctica Journal Leave a comment “Most people don’t grow up. Most people age.” – Maya Angelou Share this: More from Antarctica JournalCartoon – Shopping with old peopleMadeleine L’Engle Quote – The Great Thing About Getting OlderMaya Angelou Quote – How You Made Them FeelMaya Angelou Quote – Believe Them The First TimeMaya Angelou Quote – How You Made Them Feel]ules Renard Quote – How You Are Old Share this:TwitterFacebook tagged with age, maya angelou, quote Aging Quotes
You must log in to post a comment.