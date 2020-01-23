Maya Angelou Quote on Hate January 23, 2020 Antarctica Journal Leave a comment “Hate. It has caused a lot of problems in this world but has not solved one yet.” ~ Maya Angelou Share this: More from Antarctica JournalCartoon – ParentsCartoon – Parent Teacher MeetingMaya Angelou Quote – Most People AgeMaya Angelou Quote – Believe Them The First TimeMaya Angelou Quote – HistoryMaya Angelou Quote – Without Courage Share this:TwitterFacebook tagged with hate, maya angelou Quotes
