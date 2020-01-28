Michael Dell Quote – Find Another Room January 28, 2020 Antarctica Journal Leave a comment “If you’re the smartest person in the room, find another room.” – Michael Dell Share this: More from Antarctica JournalCartoon – Reasons To Buy A GunJoseph Roux Quote – A Fine QuotationAlvin Toffler Quote – The Illiterate Of The FutureE.F. Schumacher Quote – It Takes A Touch Of GeniusAnatole France Quote – EducationMark Twain Quote – We Are All Stupid Share this:TwitterFacebook tagged with intelligent, Michael Dell, quote Intelligence Quotes
