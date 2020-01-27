Michael Jordan Quote – Why I Succeeded January 27, 2020 Antarctica Journal Leave a comment “I’ve failed over and over and over again in my life and that is why I succeed.” – Michael Jordan Share this: More from Antarctica JournalMichael Jordan Quote – I’ve Failed Over And Over AgainReba McEntire Quote – To Succeed In LifeMichael Landon Quote – Live LifeWalter Anderson Quote – Bad Things Do HappenPalladas Quote – Life’s a StageLangston Hughes Quote – Broken Winged Bird Share this:TwitterFacebook tagged with life, Michael Jordan, quote, succeeded Attitude Quotes Success
