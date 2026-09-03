Michael Smith Quote – Let It Rain September 3, 2026 Antarctica Journal “Let it rain. Let it rain. Open the flood gates of Heaven, let it rain.” – Michael Smith Share this: Share on Facebook (Opens in new window) Facebook Share on X (Opens in new window) X Share on LinkedIn (Opens in new window) LinkedIn Share on Reddit (Opens in new window) Reddit Share on Tumblr (Opens in new window) Tumblr Share on Pinterest (Opens in new window) Pinterest Share on Threads (Opens in new window) Threads Share on WhatsApp (Opens in new window) WhatsApp Share on Bluesky (Opens in new window) Bluesky Email a link to a friend (Opens in new window) Email tagged with flood gates, heaven, michael smith, quote, rain Motivation Quotes Spirituality