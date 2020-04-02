Michael Smith Quote – Let It Rain April 2, 2020 Antarctica Journal Leave a comment “Let it rain. Let it rain. Open the flood gates of Heaven, let it rain.” – Michael Smith Share this: More from Antarctica JournalLife isn’t about waiting for the storm to passDance In The RainSteve Jobs Quote – No One Wants To DieCartoon – Weather AppInches of RainfallCartoon – Pearly Gates Share this:TwitterFacebook tagged with flood gates, heaven, michael smith, quote, rain Motivation Quotes Spirituality
