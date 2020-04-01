Michel de Montaigne Quote – A Man Who Fears Suffering April 1, 2020 Antarctica Journal Leave a comment “A man who fears suffering is already suffering from what he fears.” – Michel de Montaigne Share this: More from Antarctica JournalMichel de Montaigne Quote – A Man of UnderstandingNelson Mandela Quote – Human CompassionHelen Keller Quote – CharacterHelen Keller Quote – Overcoming SufferingJohn Snelling quote – Suffering has its positive sideCartoon – Parents Share this:TwitterFacebook tagged with Michel de Montaigne, quote, suffering Fear Quotes
