Mickey Kaus Quote – We’ve Always Had Rich And Poor

“We’ve always had rich and poor. But money is increasingly something that enables the rich, and even the merely prosperous, to live a life apart from the poor. And the rich and semi-rich … increasingly seem to feel that they deserve such a life, that they are in some sense superior to those with less. An especially precious type of equality — equality not of money but in the way we treat each other and live our lives — seems to be disappearing.” – Mickey Kaus

