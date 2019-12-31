Migno McLaughlin Quote – What we forgive too freely doesn’t stay forgiven December 31, 2019 Antarctica Journal Leave a comment “What we forgive too freely doesn’t stay forgiven.” – Migno McLaughlin Share this: More from Antarctica JournalDesmond Tutu quote – Without Forgiveness, there is no futureMartin Luther King Jr. quote – forgiveness is not an occasional actPope Benedict quote – Forgiveness is no substitute for justiceCatherine Ponder quote – Forgiveness is the only wayWilliam A. Meninger quote – PrayerBernard Meitzer Quote – When You Forgive Share this:TwitterFacebook tagged with forgiveness, Migno McLaughlin, quote Healing Quotes
