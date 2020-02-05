Mike Tyson Quote – Humble February 5, 2020 Antarctica Journal Leave a comment “If you’re not humble, life will visit humbleness upon you.” – Mike Tyson Share this: More from Antarctica JournalBen Franklin Quote – HumilitySimone Weil Quote – Humility is attentive patienceJohn Ruskin Quote – A Truly Great ManJohn Ruskin quote on HumilityJames Thurber Quote – It Is Better To Know Some Of The QuestionsT.S. Eliot Quote – Humility Is Endless Share this:TwitterFacebook tagged with humility, Mike Tyson, quote Character Quotes
