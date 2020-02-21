Milton Erickson Quote – Change and Insight February 21, 2020 Antarctica Journal Leave a comment “Change will lead to insight far more often than insight will lead to change.” – Milton Erickson Share this: More from Antarctica JournalQuote – Being honest with ourselvesGeorge Bernard Shaw Quote – All Progress Depends On The Unreasonable ManMavis Gallant quote – now that he was richJessica Mitford Quote – Embarrass The GuiltyW. Somerset Maugham Quote – Continue To Love A Changed PersonRobertson Davies Quote – Satisfactory Future Share this:TwitterFacebook tagged with insight, Milton Erickson, quote Change Quotes
