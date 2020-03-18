Most of us are parking the wrong way

5 / 5 ( 1 vote )

AAA says more than 76 percent of U.S. drivers are parking the wrong way.

“U.S. drivers most frequently park their vehicle by pulling forward into a parking spot … a riskier practice that driving experts warn leaves pedestrians more vulnerable.”

So it seems, we should really be backing into parking spots instead of pulling in head first.

As part of a new safety initiative, all cars manufactured by 2018 will have rear view cameras with enhanced visibility, but the are not 100 percent effective, so don’t completely rely on them.

Either way, you’d probably agree that nothing is more embarrassing than having to call your parent or significant other to tell them you got into an accident in a parking lot — so it may be worth it to change your parking habits.

