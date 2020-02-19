Muriel Spark Quote – Frankness Is Usually A Euphemism For Rudeness February 19, 2020 Antarctica Journal Leave a comment “Frankness is usually a euphemism for rudeness.” – Muriel Spark Share this: More from Antarctica JournalCartoon – Reasons To Buy A GunCartoon – ParentsHoward Zinn Quote – Truth Has A Power Of Its OwnWinston Churchill Quote – Stabbing You In The BackSir Winston Churchill Quote – A Lie Gets Halfway Around The WorldQuote – It Smelled Like A Camel Share this:TwitterFacebook tagged with Muriel Spark, quote, rudeness Quotes Truth
You must log in to post a comment.