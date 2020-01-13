Music January 13, 2020 Antarctica Journal Leave a comment “Music is the epitome of words that our soul would speak if it had a verbal language.” Share this: More from Antarctica JournalVictor Hugo Quote – MusicSamuel Ullman Quote – Growing OldAudrey Hepburn Quote – The Beauty Of A WomanToby Mac Quote – Gain The World, Lose My SoulLaurens van der Post Quote – BachHelen Keller Quote – Character Share this:TwitterFacebook tagged with language, music, quote, soul Creativity Quotes
