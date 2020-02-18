Never Let Another Day Go By February 18, 2020 Antarctica Journal Leave a comment “If I could just find the time, then I would never let another day go by. I’m over getting old!” Share this: More from Antarctica JournalKristin Armstrong Quote – Passage of TimeJohn Lithgow Quote – Time Sneaks Up On YouWoody Allen Quote – TimeSarah Silbert Quote – However Long That Might BeWith money you can buy…Andy Warhol Quote – Change Them For Yourself Share this:TwitterFacebook tagged with quote, time Aging Attitude Quotes
You must log in to post a comment.