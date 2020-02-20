Nikola Tesla Quote – Be Alone February 20, 2020 Antarctica Journal Leave a comment “Be alone—that is the secret of invention; be alone, that is when ideas are born.” – Nikola Tesla Share this: More from Antarctica JournalCarl Sandburg Quote – Discover Creative SolitudeRalph Waldo Emerson Quote – Independence of SolitudeCartoon – Everybody Listens But Nobody SpeaksWalter Bagehot Quote – The Pain Of A New IdeaQuote – Music and ArtKenneth Rexroth Quote – The Creative Act Share this:TwitterFacebook tagged with Nikola Tesla, quote, solitude Creativity Quotes
You must log in to post a comment.