Nora Ephron Quote – Never Marry A Man February 19, 2020 Antarctica Journal Leave a comment “Never marry a man you wouldn’t want to be divorced from.” – Nora Ephron Share this: More from Antarctica JournalPope Francis Quote – True Love Is A GiftCarolyn G. Heilbrun Quote – The Sign Of A Good MarriageCartoon – ParentsCartoon – Reasons To Buy A GunCartoon – A Pirate’s ProposalCartoon – Married Story Telling Share this:TwitterFacebook tagged with marriage, Nora Ephron, quote Marriage Quotes
You must log in to post a comment.