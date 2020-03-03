Norman Cousins Quote – History is a vast early warning system March 3, 2020 Antarctica Journal Leave a comment “History is a vast early warning system.” – Norman Cousins Share this: More from Antarctica JournalNorman Cousins Quote – Death Is Not The EnemyThomas Cahill Quote – HistoryBill Vaughan Quote – Swap History BooksDwight D. Eisenhower Quote – The Tracks of HistoryBarbara Bloom Quote – Filling The Cracks With GoldCartoon – Parents Share this:TwitterFacebook tagged with history, Norman Cousins, quote Life Quotes
