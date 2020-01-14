Norman Douglas Quote – Advertisements January 14, 2020 Antarctica Journal Leave a comment “You can tell the ideals of a nation by its advertisements.” – Norman Douglas Share this: More from Antarctica JournalPope Francis Quote – Life With IdealsSamuel Ullman Quote – Growing OldDixon Wecter Quote – Hero WorshipCartoon – ParentsCartoon – Reasons To Buy A GunPope John Paul II Quote – Distinguishing Mark Of The Human Person Share this:TwitterFacebook tagged with ideals, Norman Douglas, quote Quotes Society
You must log in to post a comment.