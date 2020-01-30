Nothing in this world that is worth having comes easy January 30, 2020 Antarctica Journal Leave a comment “Nothing in this world that is worth having comes easy”. Share this: More from Antarctica JournalTheodore Roosevelt Quote – Worth Having or Worth DoingNothing in this world that’s worth having comes easyOscar Wilde Quote – Smallest Act of KindnessCartoon – Am I Talent Or ProductThe children can’t take it anymoreAmy Schumer Quote – Find A Way To Laugh Share this:TwitterFacebook tagged with quote, worth Life Quotes
